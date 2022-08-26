Connect with us

Raila Odinga issues a press statement at his Capitol Hill office in Nairobi/FILE

Kenya

Raila insists he won the election but was rigged

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 26 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga returned to Siaya on Thursday promising his supporters of good tidings in the Supreme Court where he has lodged a case challenging the announcement of his competitor William Ruto as President – Elect.

Odinga insisted that he won the election but was rigged, noting that he is on a mission to bring his victory home.

“If you go hunting and threw a spear at an antelope, you fell it in your hands that you have pierced it, that is what am feeling,” he told his supporters who had just witnessed the swearing in of Governor James Orengo.

He stated that none of his supporters should feel discouraged by the outcome of the presidential election since his win is soon being confirmed.

“Don’t fear, don’t feel ashamed of yourself, I am determined,” he added.

Odinga stated that he has lined up a team of competent attorneys who will do a sterling work at the Supreme Court.

He pointed out that the team that will comprise Orengo, Otiende Amollo, the Rarieda MP elect, and a host of other seasoned lawyers will put a duel that can’t be matched.

“My running mate, Martha Karua, is a lawyer of repute, she will guide the team to victory,” he said.

The former prime minister who visited the region, his political bedrock, for the first time after the polls applauded his supporters for keeping and maintaining peace during and after the polls that was billed as spectacular between him and his former political friend Ruto.

Odinga later went to Western region where he is expected to mount a series of campaigns on Friday for the ODM candidate Ferdinand Baraza who is contesting the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, whose election is slated for Monday next week.

