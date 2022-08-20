Raila: I want peace, will pursue justice through legal means

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that he will pursue justice for lost victory through legal means and called on Kenyans to maintain peace.

He told religious leaders who paid him a courtesy call at his Karen home on Saturday that he still believes the election was not free and fair, describing it as “shambolic.”

“You all know what happened at the Bomas of Kenya,” he said, “that was not an election because it was not conducted properly, we will be seeking justice through legal means to ensure the world knows what exactly transpired.”

And he dismissed the electoral commission’s declaration of his opponent Deputy President William Ruto as President-Elect, saying “all this is short-lived.”

“We do not have a president-elect yet,” he said, “when you listen to what the four dissenting commissioners of IEBC said when they walked out of Bomas of Kenya, you will clearly understand that there was a problem.”

Anyone aggrieved with the presidential results announced on August 15 by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has until Monday to file a petition at the Supreme Court.

Sources within Raila’s Azimio coalition have indicated that a petition will be filed on Monday.

This petition must be heard and determined within 14 days from the day it is filed, and if it is dismissed Ruto will be sworn in as Kenya’s 5th president but if it is upheld, the court will order for a repeat election.

No presidential poll outcome has gone uncontested in Kenya since 2002, and Odinga says he was already cheated of victory in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.