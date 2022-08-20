Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga described the result as a 'travesty'

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila: I want peace, will pursue justice through legal means

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has reiterated that he will pursue justice for lost victory through legal means and called on Kenyans to maintain peace.

He told religious leaders who paid him a courtesy call at his Karen home on Saturday that he still believes the election was not free and fair, describing it as “shambolic.”

“You all know what happened at the Bomas of Kenya,” he said, “that was not an election because it was not conducted properly, we will be seeking justice through legal means to ensure the world knows what exactly transpired.”

And he dismissed the electoral commission’s declaration of his opponent Deputy President William Ruto as President-Elect, saying “all this is short-lived.”

“We do not have a president-elect yet,” he said, “when you listen to what the four dissenting commissioners of IEBC said when they walked out of Bomas of Kenya, you will clearly understand that there was a problem.”

Anyone aggrieved with the presidential results announced on August 15 by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati has until Monday to file a petition at the Supreme Court.

Sources within Raila’s Azimio coalition have indicated that a petition will be filed on Monday.

This petition must be heard and determined within 14 days from the day it is filed, and if it is dismissed Ruto will be sworn in as Kenya’s 5th president but if it is upheld, the court will order for a repeat election.

No presidential poll outcome has gone uncontested in Kenya since 2002, and Odinga says he was already cheated of victory in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In August 2017, the Supreme Court annulled the election after Odinga rejected Kenyatta’s victory. Dozens of people were killed by police in post-poll protests.

Karua maintains Azimio to seek justice at the Supreme Court
In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Fire guts down classrooms and dormitories at Kisumu Boys High School

KISUMU, Kenya Aug 20 – A fierce fire gutted down dormitories and classrooms Saturday morning at Kisumu Boys High School. Firefighters from the county...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Atwoli says he will acknowledge Ruto’s win if Supreme Court affirms it

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli says he will acknowledge the victory of President-Elect William...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Wetangula asks Raila to shake hands with Ruto for peace’s sake

NAIROBI, Kenya August 20 – Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula has challenged Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga to shake hands with President-Elect William...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Ruto nominates Veronica Maina, Muturi, and Shollei to the transition committee

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 20 – President-Elect William Ruto has nominated three members to represent him in the transition committee tasked with ensuring a seamless...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Makau Mutua Slams Ruto For Wooing Azimio Leaders To Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya has castigated the move by president elect William Ruto to woo leaders into...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Karua maintains Azimio to seek justice at the Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Azimio La Umoja Presidential Running mate Martha Karua has reiterated that the Coalition will seek justice at the Supreme...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Jubilee will not join Kenya Kwanza – Kioni

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni has allayed rumors that the political vehicle is seeking to decamp to the...

21 hours ago

Top stories

Man charged with stealing IEBC laptop worth over Sh200,000

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 19 – A man was charged Friday for stealing a laptop from the Independent Electoral and Electoral Commission (IEBC). The accused...

1 day ago