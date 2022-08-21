Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga (third right), his running mate Martha Karua (second right) and Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper Party (extreme right) and other leaders during a church service in Nairobi on August 21, 2022.

Top stories

Raila hopeful Supreme Court will restore ‘will of the people’ in lost victory

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost the August 9 presidential election to Deputy President William Ruto is still hopeful.

And very much so that he said he strongly believes the Supreme Court will nullify the victory handed to Ruto who was declared winner with 7.1 million against his 6.9 million.

“The victory of the people will not be stolen,” Odinga said.

Odinga plans to file a petition at the Supreme Court on Monday with sources indicating there will be two or three other petitions from other individuals or organizations.

“The victory of the people will be known because we know it and it will be known starting tomorrow (Monday),” he said, accompanied by his running mate Martha Karua and Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Developing story….

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto happy with Raila for not staging protests after defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21-President-Elect William Ruto has hailed his main rival Raila Odinga for not calling for street protests when he lost last week’s...

54 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto to Uhuru: We’ll accord you respect once out of office

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – President-Elect William Ruto has assured the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta that he will be accorded the respect he deserves...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto: Mt Kenya has buried ethnic politics by taking me as their own

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21-President-Elect William Ruto has termed his victory and the aftermath of the presidential election as a true testament that Kenya has...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Supreme Court-Raila’s only hope after 5 failed attempts

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 21 – Will the Supreme Court set another precedent and create history as it prepares to hear and determine Azimio Leader...

2 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto back to vote-rich Kiambu for the first time since winning election

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – President-Elect William Ruto was back in the vote-rich Kiambu County Sunday, the first time since he won the August...

5 hours ago

August Elections

IEBC to hold talks with Mombasa, Kakamega Governor candidates over delayed polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 21 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is on Monday set to hold a consultative meeting with all the...

6 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDM inks post-election pact with Kenya Kwanza, ditches Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20-United Democratic Movement (UDM) has signed a post-election agreement with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance despite having an active pre-election pact with...

21 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya Kwanza nominates Wetangula for National Assembly Speaker’s post

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20-The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has nominated Bungoma Senator-Elect Moses Wetangula for the Speaker’s position in the National Assembly. The announcement was...

22 hours ago