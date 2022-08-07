Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila Odinga addressing Kenyans in Washington dc during a trip to the US on April 22,2022. /FILE.

August Elections

Raila exudes confidence of win in Tuesday poll as he urges supporters to maintain peace

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has exuded confidence of a win in Tuesday’s general election even as he called on his supporters to maintain peace during the exercise.

Speaking after attending interdenominational prayers at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga stated that he and running mate Martha Karua will accept the outcome of the election whether they win or lose.

He stated that Kenya has come a long way in fostering democracy, and everyone should work hard to maintain it.

“Mathew 18: 19-20 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them,” he stated.

On Saturday during his final remarks to his supporters at the Kasarani stadium, Odinga stated that he is ready to shake hands with his main rival Deputy President William Ruto whether he wins or not during next week’s general election.

Odinga pointed out that this will enhance the spirit of reconciliation following the hotly contested election.

He indicated that his political ambitions go beyond himself but depends on the goodwill of the nation, in the spirit of reconciliation.

The battle for votes by the two frontrunners has been dominated by mudslinging, tit-for-tat claims of rigging which has led to the elections being taunted ‘cut-throat’ competition.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will continue with this HANDSHAKE DOCTRINE, the doctrine of unclenching the fist. For the sake of Kenya, I will shake the hand of my rivals and pay the political price if I have to. I will shake the hands if I win, and I will shake the hands if I don’t,” Odinga said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer mentioned that in his political trajectory the spirit of reconciliation is enshrined.

Odinga emphasized that in the event he ascends to power, he will not sideline his rivals.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Ruto urges Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to maintain peace during and after the general election slated for Tuesday....

20 mins ago

August Elections

IEBC conducts voting simulation ahead of Tuesday Election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Sunday conducted a trial simulation of voting ahead of Tuesday’s General...

42 mins ago

August Elections

IGAD deploys election observers to 10 counties ahead of Tuesday poll

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has deployed twenty-four election observers across ten counties ahead of Tuesday’s election. The...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Do not make the mistake of voting in Ruto, President Kenyatta tells Kenyans

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday held a marathon tour of Nyeri and Murang’a Counties in Mt kenya region with...

6 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Inspects, Commissions Development Projects In Central Region

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made a one-day working tour of the Central region where he inspected and commissioned...

7 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya campaign ends but disinformation battle drags on

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – The campaign for Kenya’s presidential election has officially closed but the relentless — and dangerous — flow of disinformation...

7 hours ago

August Elections

Official campaign period is over, IEBC warns politicians

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned candidates and political parties against engaging in campaigns after the...

22 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya candidates vow economic revival in final push for votes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Flanked by cheering crowds and blaring vuvuzela horns, the frontrunners in Kenya’s presidential election vowed to revive the country’s...

23 hours ago