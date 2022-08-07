Raila exudes confidence of win in Tuesday poll as he urges supporters to maintain peace

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has exuded confidence of a win in Tuesday’s general election even as he called on his supporters to maintain peace during the exercise.

Speaking after attending interdenominational prayers at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga stated that he and running mate Martha Karua will accept the outcome of the election whether they win or lose.

He stated that Kenya has come a long way in fostering democracy, and everyone should work hard to maintain it.

“Mathew 18: 19-20 “Again, truly I tell you that if two of you on earth agree about anything they ask for, it will be done for them by my Father in heaven. For where two or three gather in my name, there am I with them,” he stated.

On Saturday during his final remarks to his supporters at the Kasarani stadium, Odinga stated that he is ready to shake hands with his main rival Deputy President William Ruto whether he wins or not during next week’s general election.

Odinga pointed out that this will enhance the spirit of reconciliation following the hotly contested election.

He indicated that his political ambitions go beyond himself but depends on the goodwill of the nation, in the spirit of reconciliation.

The battle for votes by the two frontrunners has been dominated by mudslinging, tit-for-tat claims of rigging which has led to the elections being taunted ‘cut-throat’ competition.

“I want to assure Kenyans that I will continue with this HANDSHAKE DOCTRINE, the doctrine of unclenching the fist. For the sake of Kenya, I will shake the hand of my rivals and pay the political price if I have to. I will shake the hands if I win, and I will shake the hands if I don’t,” Odinga said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer mentioned that in his political trajectory the spirit of reconciliation is enshrined.

Odinga emphasized that in the event he ascends to power, he will not sideline his rivals.