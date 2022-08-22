Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kenya's defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga described the result as a 'travesty'

Kenya

Raila expected to file suit challenging President-elect Ruto’s victory

Published

NAIROBIU, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga is set to file a petition in the Supreme Court on Monday seeking to nullify the victory handed to President-Elect William Ruto following the August 9 vote.

Ruto was declared president-elect on Monday last week, scraping past Odinga with a margin of less than two percentage points.

The outcome has been challenged not only by Odinga’s camp but also, in a bizarre twist, by four out of seven commissioners at the election body that oversaw the vote.

The veteran opposition leader has now been defeated in all five presidential votes he has contested, even though this year he ran with the backing of outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta and the weight of the ruling party behind him.

The aftermath of this year’s court decision is being keenly watched as a test of democratic maturity in East Africa’s richest economy.

Odinga or any other challenger has a deadline for Monday to file a petition at the Supreme Court.

The seven-judge tribunal will then have 14 days to issue a ruling. If it orders an annulment, a new vote must be held within 60 days.

The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential candidate believes the Supreme Court will nullify the victory handed to Ruto who was declared winner with 7.1 million against his 6.9 million.

President-elect Ruto on his part has stated that he ‘will engage’ with any potential court challenge to his victory.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto asserted he was forging ahead with creating an administration, promising that no Kenyan would be excluded, whatever their political or ethnic affiliation.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police launch probe into murder of Migingo Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal by son

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the alleged murder of Migingo Girls Secondary School deputy Principal by her...

10 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Grandmullah opts out of Ruto defense team because he represented Uhuru in 2017

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, popularly known as Grandmullah among his peers, now says he will not be representing President-Elect...

19 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila to challenge Ruto’s win in Supreme Court Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – Kenya‘s veteran politician Raila Odinga is set to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the...

12 hours ago

Top stories

Raila hopeful Supreme Court will restore ‘will of the people’ in lost victory

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 2 – Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga who lost the August 9 presidential election to Deputy President William Ruto...

18 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto happy with Raila for not staging protests after defeat

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21-President-Elect William Ruto has hailed his main rival Raila Odinga for not calling for street protests when he lost last week’s...

19 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto to Uhuru: We’ll accord you respect once out of office

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – President-Elect William Ruto has assured the outgoing president Uhuru Kenyatta that he will be accorded the respect he deserves...

20 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto: Mt Kenya has buried ethnic politics by taking me as their own

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21-President-Elect William Ruto has termed his victory and the aftermath of the presidential election as a true testament that Kenya has...

20 hours ago

August Elections

Supreme Court-Raila’s only hope after 5 failed attempts

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 21 – Will the Supreme Court set another precedent and create history as it prepares to hear and determine Azimio Leader...

20 hours ago