Raila casts doubt in Ruto’s 50+1 victory threshold, says IEBC figures don’t add up 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Hearings of the Supreme Court presidential petition challenging Deputy President William Ruto’s victory as president-elect kicked off in earnest Wednesday, with submissions from Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga whose lawyers cast doubt on the final vote tally.

Odinga’s lead counsel James Orengo told the seven-judge bench that the electoral commission’s final tally of the votes as declared by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati does not add up.

“There was deceit, there was manipulation and all these was premeditated and made possible by the attack, if I may put it that way of the IT structure of the electoral commission,” Orengo said, urging the judges to nullify Ruto’s victory.

He said that “The way that the commission was able to deal with the forms in uploading, transmission and others deleted from the system clearly showed that this election was rigged in favour of Ruto and we urge that you nullify the election because Ruto did not attain the 50+1 threshold.”

In seeking to convince the judges to nullify Ruto’s victory as president-elect, Orengo said the electoral commission contradicted itself when it first indicated that the total votes cast was 14,466,779 representing 65.4 per cent before it later indicated in the final votes captured in Form 34C as 14,213,037.

“If you look at the results as announced by IEBC and compare them with what is stated in Form 34C, and if you compute the number of votes cast for each o the four candidates, they do not add up completely,” Orengo said in his submissions for the main petitioner Odinga who wants Ruto’s victory as president-elect nullified.

“We are going to demonstrate that the number of votes cast, keeps on shifting as set out on Form 34 C,” he said, and invited the court “to calculate to prove that these figures do not agree at all.”