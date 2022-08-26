Raila, Barasa locked out of Mumias lease case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 — The High Court in Nairobi has dismissed an application by ODM Leader Raila Odinga and the Orange Party’s Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Fernandes Barasa seeking to be enjoined in Mumias Sugar Company lease case.

Justice Wilfrida Okwany on Friday said their involvement in the case was unnecessary.

The two were seeking to be enjoined after they were mentioned in a contempt of court case against Sarrai Group.

The petitioner’s lawyer Jackline Kimeto had accused Barasa, who is vying for Kakamega governor seat, of authoring a series of derogatory messages after the court stopped Sarrai Group from operating in Mumias Sugar Company.

“On the same date that the court order was issued, a politician by the name Fernandes Barasa Published a series of tweets about the court order dated 28th July, 2022,” the court heard.

“In other tweets published on 3rd August, 2022, Mr. Barasa also stated that the machines in Mumias would roll back to life by Wednesday 10th August 2022. He also uttered derogatory sentiments alleging that creditors agitating for their rights were ‘loitering in our courts to frustrate the revival of Mumias Sugar Company’,” the petitioner’s lawyer noted in a court document.

The lawyer further accused Raila of visiting Mumias Sugar and being taken around by Sarrai Group personnel despite a court order barring the Uganda-based company from stepping into the sugar miller’s premises.

James Orengo and Jared Sala law firms represented Raila and Barasa respectively in applying for enjoinment on Thursday.

Sarrai Group, Gakwamba Farmers, and Wanga Council of Elders filed preliminary objections to the application.

Court directed parties to file responses to the same.

The matter will be mention on September 7 for further directions.