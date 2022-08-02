Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

August Elections

Raila ahead of Ruto in Nairobi, Kajiado – TIFA Poll

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has been placed ahead of Deputy President William Ruto in Nairobi and Kajiado, by the latest survey conducted by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA).

The survey released on Tuesday showed that in Nairobi Odinga leads with 52 per cent followed by Ruto at 34 per cent.

In Kajiado the study showed that Odinga led with 47 per cent followed by Ruto at 39 per cent.

In Nairobi where a total of 520 registered voters were interviewed, TIFA found that Azimio la Umoja is the most popular coalition at 50 per cent followed by Kenya Kwanza at 28 per cent.

A similar situation has been depicted in Kajiado where Azimio’s support is at 47 per cent while Kenya Kwanza is at 33 per cent.

The survey however revealed that UDA is the most popular party in Kajiado at 31 per cent followed by ODM at 28 per cent while the ruling Jubilee trails third at 9 per cent.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

I have no problem with hustling, it must be a step towards something greater – President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says he “has no problem with people hustling” but “it must be a step towards something...

40 mins ago

August Elections

HRW says Kenyan police impunity heightens election risks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Kenya’s failure to hold police accountable for allegedly killing dozens after the 2017 elections heightens the risk of officers...

53 mins ago

August Elections

Cool head in a rough region, Kenya faces test in election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – In his final weeks as president, Uhuru Kenyatta has been busier than usual playing peacemaker in East Africa, thawing...

1 hour ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto is a sober man, just being stressed by the state – Veronica Maina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Veronica Maina has defended the ‘spate of anger’ displayed by her party leader...

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi denies assembling chiefs to sabotage polls, terms claims ridiculous

Matiangi who has openly backed Ruto's chief opponent, Azimio's Raila Odinga, said his meetings with grassroot administration officials were purely because "they are colleagues".

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Matiangi orders deployment of additional GSU contingents to R. Valley ahead of polls

Matiangi made the announcement even as he reported the arrest of eight individuals linked to inciteful leaflets circulated in Eldoret without commenting on the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta to commission MV Uhuru II in Kisumu

The 100-meter vessel with a capacity of carrying up to 22 wagons and an estimated capacity of 2 million litres of crude oil per...

3 hours ago

August Elections

IPSOS poll places Raila popularity rating at 47pc ahead of Ruto’s 41pc

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading Deputy President William Ruto in popularity after...

3 hours ago