PSC chairman Anthony Muchiri. /CFM LIVE SCREENGRAB

Kenya

PSC says NMS functions to revert to Nairobi County Govt if deed of transfer not renewed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) says Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) functions will revert to City Hall should the deed of transfer not be renewed after it expires in October.

Speaking during a press conference, PSC chairman Anthony Muchiri stated that it will be up to the incoming government to renew the pact.

“Because there was a deed of transfer which will be expiring in October or November, if the incoming county administration is non-desirous of continuing with the contract, then the Public Service Commission will be ready and willing to deed back all the services to the county government of Nairobi,” he stated.

More to follow….

