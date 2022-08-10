Presiding officer, deputy arrested for refusing to count votes in Mombasa

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 10 – A presiding officer in Mombasa and his deputy have been arrested for refusing to count votes in Kisauni Constituency.

A police report stated that the two, Nicholas Motatiro and Sawia Kirunda wil be charged with willfully refusing to count ballot papers at the polling station.

“They will be charged with willfully rejecting or refusing to count any ballot paper which they knew or had reasonable cause to believe such a person was entitled to vote which is an offense under the election Act of 2016,” reads the police report.