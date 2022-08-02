Connect with us

MV UHURU II was built at the Kenya Shipyards Limited within the Port of Kisumu/KDF

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta to commission MV Uhuru II in Kisumu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 — President Uhuru Kenyatta was Tuesday set to oversee the floatation of the newly constructed MV Uhuru II vessel at Lake Victoria in Kisumu County.

The 100-meter vessel with a capacity of carrying up to 22 wagons and an estimated capacity of 2 million litres of crude oil per trip is the first ship to be made in Kenya by Kenyans.

Kenya becomes a pioneer shipbuilding nation in Africa following the successful construction of MV Uhuru II at the Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) at the Kisumu Port.

KSL is a state Company under the Ministry of Defence with a mandate to lead and catalyze the introduction of the shipbuilding industry in Eastern Africa.

According to the Kenya Defence Forces who played a key role in the shipbuilding project, KSL is open to the public and private entities locally and regionally to conduct ship repairs (major and minor), refits, periodical maintenance, general engineering as well as civil and modular structures.

