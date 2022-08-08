Connect with us

President Kenyatta during interview with vernacular media houses. /PSCU

August Elections

President Kenyatta says BBI flop biggest regret during tenure

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta says the only regret during the ten-year term is the failure to pass the Building Bridges Initiative saying he hopes to work the incoming Government to pursue the same again.

Speaking during a live interview with Kikuyu vernacular stations, the head of state said he wished he had implemented BBI, so that resources are distributed in accordance with the population of the various counties.

But he hoped that future regimes will see the need to implement the proposals.

President Uhuru further expressed his regret on the current situation in the Country saying he had hoped that the Handshake would bring more peace in the Country.

The President said he was happy that campaigns have come to an end without any incident of violence and called on politicians to continue with the same during elections.

He has now urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to conduct a peaceful, free and fair election saying election results should be released in a timely manner to avoid anxiety and conflict.

President Kenyatta said the next government must also work together with County Governments to improve governance saying corruption in the Counties has prevented residents from benefiting from resources allocated to the devolved units.

On a light touch, the Head of State said the only thing he will miss from Statehouse is maybe the people he worked with, but said he knows he will be meeting them in other platforms in the country.

