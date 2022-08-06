Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta issuing an address/ Courtesy

August Elections

President Kenyatta makes final plea for Kenyans to vote in Raila

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Ag 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made his final and passionate appeal to supporters in his backyard to vote in Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga in Tuesday’s general election.

President Kenyatta said that his choice of a successor was a well thought out move, as the nation must be steered forward to prosperity but not to wilderness.

He called out the Kenya Kwanza team led by his Deputy William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, describing them as merchants of wanton graft, urging voters to fully reject them.

The President who spoke confidently of a Raila-Martha win said that he was sure that the drivers of corruption together with those who abet will never have a chance to run their evil trade again.

He likened individuals who have been going round spewing vitriol against him to a village mad man in the village who goes shouting from daybreak to day end only to later keep mum after losing all the negative energy.

President Kenyatta was speaking in Othaya during the commissioning of Mwai Kibaki Hospital, saying that he said will be a game changer to Othaya and Mount Kenya region.

He indicated that the hospital will continue its partnership with Kenyatta National Hospital to enhance its capacity to deliver specialized and quality health services.

