President Kenyatta Inspects, Commissions Development Projects In Central Region

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday made a one-day working tour of the Central region where he inspected and commissioned several development projects in Murang’a and Nyeri counties.

President Kenyatta started his tour by inspecting the ongoing expansion of the 84-kilometre Kenol-Sagana-Marua Highway, being upgraded from a two-lane single carriageway to a four-lane dual carriageway, whose construction is currently 75% complete.

Speaking before he started inspecting the road, the President urged wananchi to vote for leaders allied to the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance led by presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua.

President Kenyatta pointed out that Mr. Odinga and Ms. Karua are principled leaders who will ensure the development momentum the country has attained over the last 10 years is not derailed.

He emphasized that Kenyans should not elect politicians who are only out to further their personal interests at the expense of the electorate, saying doing so would be gambling with the country’s future.

Emphasizing the importance of infrastructure in boosting economic growth, the President said he was pleased that he has delivered the key road which passes through the trading centres of Makuyu, Makutano, Sagana, Kibingoti, Kibirigwi and ends at Marua.

“I promised to make this road a dual carriage from Kenol in Murang’a County to Marua in Nyeri County so as to boost the economy of the Mount Kenya region.

“This road will reduce congestion and ensure farm produce get to the market on time for the benefit of farmers. We pray to God that those who will take over from us will continue with these developments,” President Kenyatta said.

President Kenyatta was accompanied by Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia, Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria and a host of Murang’a leaders including Jamleck Kamau, Kembi Gitura and Waithera Muitherania who are vying for the positions of Governor, Senator and Woman Rep respectively.

From Murang’a County, the Head of State proceeded to Nyeri County where he officially opened the ultra-modern Mwai Kibaki Level 6 Hospital.

At the hospital, President Kenyatta said the facility which boasts of modern equipment will provide quality healthcare services to the residents similar to those offered at the Kenyatta National and Referral Hospital in Nairobi.

“Now there will be no need for the residents of Othaya to travel outside of this place to go and seek medical services elsewhere. This facility is adequately equipped with state-of-the-art various medical equipment and will provide outpatient and in-patient services for both the residents and those from outside,” President Kenyatta said.

The President, who was accompanied by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, also commissioned an oxygen production unit with a capacity to produce 90,000 litres of oxygen per hour.

He also visited the Dedan Kimathi University where he presided over the ground-breaking ceremony for a comprehensive cancer management centre.

“I do believe this facility will be of great service not only to the people of Nyeri but the entire sub-region. Many Kenyans become bankrupt because of huge medical bills but a facility like this will help address that problem,” the President said.

Before he wrapped-up his working visit to Nyeri County, President Kenyatta commissioned the Chaka Industrial Hub and Market as well as the rehabilitated Thika – Nanyuki Metre Gauge railway line and the new Chaka Railway Station.

Speaking at the Chaka Industrial Hub and Market, the Head of State reiterated his call for Kenyans to vote for progressive leaders who are committed to the welfare of all Kenyans.

The President, who was accompanied by several Nyeri leaders, emphasized the need for all Kenyans to shun divisive politics, unite and live together peacefully.