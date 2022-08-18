Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
President Kenyatta meets with religious leaders at state House Nairobi where he committed to a smooth transition. /PSCU

Kenya

President Kenyatta assures transition process will be smooth

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured that the transition process will be smooth.

The Head of State made the commitment as he met with religious leaders on Thursday at State House Nairobi who paid him a courtesy call.

The interfaith group, including Archbishop Martin Kivuva of Mombasa Catholic Archdiocese, Archbishop Antony Muheria of Nyeri, Anglican Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit and the Deputy Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) Hassan Ole Naado, commended President Kenyatta for his leadership which has ensured peace, stability and cohesion amongst the Kenyan communities.

The religious leaders expressed gratitude to the Head of State for working towards a united Kenya by creating a path of inclusivity for all Kenyans.

Other members of the clergy who attended the meeting included Sheikh Yusuf Nasur Maki, Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese, Archbishop Philip Anyolo, Bishop Emeritus David Oginde, Bishop Emeritus Silas Yego, Bishop Robert Langat, Canon Chris Kinyanjui and Father Ferdinard Lugonzo.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

3 Mombasa residents file petition to compel IEBC to conduct gubernatorial poll

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 18 – Three Mombasa residents have moved to court to compel the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to conduct the...

13 mins ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta Meets US Senator Coons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met and held discussions with visiting US Senator Chris Coons who paid him a...

27 mins ago

Kenya

Count on us for your health supplies, KEMSA assures Governor-Elects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has pledged to support the health promotion agenda at the county level for...

34 mins ago

Kenya

US Senator Chris Coons-led delegation meets President-elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Visiting United State Senator Chris Coons has lauded Kenyans for conducting peaceful elections. Coons was speaking on behalf of...

1 hour ago

Kenya

ODM Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad heading to court over IEBC suspension of mini poll

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 18 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Mombasa gubernatorial candidate Abdulswamad Nassir says he is heading to court to compel the...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Russia congratulates President-elect Ruto on election win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Russia has expressed confidence in continuing and developing further cooperation with Kenya following the win by President-elect William Ruto...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Police obtains Bomas CCTV footage as they begin probe into Bomas Fracas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Police have obtained CCTV footage from Bomas as they commence investigations into the chaos witnessed at the national tallying...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Chebukati calls for arrest of individuals who assaulted IEBC officials at Bomas

Nairobi, Kenya, August 17 – Independent Electoral, and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has called for the arrest of individuals who assaulted officials at...

20 hours ago