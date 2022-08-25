Connect with us

President-elect William Ruto when he met all Kenya Kwanza leaders. / COURTESY

Kenya

President-elect Ruto expected at Sakaja swearing-in as Nairobi governor

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – President-elect William Ruto is expected at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) for the Swearing in of Nairobi governor elect Johnson Sakaja.

Ruto is among the guests expected to grace the swearing in ceremony

All the 17 elected Nairobi Members of Parliament , 84 Members of the County Assembly , Senator and Woman Representative will also be in attendance.

Outgoing Speaker Benson Mutura will also be expected to attend the event.

The Assumption of the Office of Governor has said preparations for the ceremony are complete and assured residents that the transition from the Anne Kananu administration will be smooth.

The Swearing-in ceremony will be held between 10 am and 2 pm at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre because Uhuru Park, which has hosted previous ceremonies, is undergoing a significant facelift.

Second-term governors like Kisumu’s Ayang Nyongo and Nyeri’s Mutahi Wahiga exuded confidence in improving service delivery.

Chief Justice Martha Koome has already appointed judges to preside over the swearing-in ceremonies.

There will not be such ceremonies in Mombasa and Kakamega counties after the IEBC moved governor elections to Monday.

