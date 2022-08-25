Prepare yourself for humiliating defeat in the event of a repeat poll: Gachagua to Raila

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua has asked Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga to brace himself for a humiliating defeat in the event a presidential election is called for a repeat by the Supreme court.

“I am very confident that we will even do much better than we did on August 9 should the supreme court order for a repeat election,” he said.

The Deputy President-Elect said that a Kenya Kwanza win in a repeat poll shall be a reinstatement of the will of the people who had elected him and President-elect William Ruto to the higher office.

Rigathi however viewed the annulment of the election as an unlikely decision to be made by the court, claiming that the majority of Kenyans are already content with the outcome.

He urged Odinga, this time, to accept the decision that shall be made by the court without crying foul as it has happened in the past.

“Once a decision is made by the supreme court to uphold this election, I am calling upon Raila Odinga to quit politics because there will be no handshake or illegal swearing this time round,” he said.

Rigathi was speaking during the swearing-in ceremony of Mutahi Kahiga as Nyeri County Governor.

The ceremony that took place in Nyeri town at the newly constructed bus termini had also been attended by Nyeri County Senator- elect Wahome Wamatinga, all the 30 MCAs-elect and all the 7 MPs-Elect from the County.

During the event, Governor Kahiga who will be serving for a second term in office was happy that this election has helped shed the ‘appointed’ governor tag that was prominently used by detractors. during his first term.

Kahiga assumed the Governor office after the death of Wahome Gakuru.

Gakuru died in a grisly road accident at Kabati along Thika-Muranga road barely a year after the two had been elected as Deputy and Governor respectively in 2017 general elections.

“I am now happy that those opposed to my administration shall never refer to me as an appointed Governor because I have a direct mandate from you people,” he said amid cheers from the gathering.

He has nevertheless promised to revolutionize the county health sector by improving delivery of service as well as working to make better county agriculture economy.