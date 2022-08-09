Police looking for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa after he shoots opponent’s aide dead

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 9 – Police are looking for Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa after he allegedly shot his opponent’s aide dead Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, the incident occurred when Brian Khaemba who is seeking to unseat the legislator went to the Chebukwabi polling station at around 6pm to witness the counting of the votes.

The report indicated that after seeing Barasa at the polling station, he decided to leave after just a few minutes.

“Brian Khaemba decided to leave the station and headed to his car where Hon. Didmus Barasa followed him in company of four men and ordered them not to allow him(Mr. Brian Khaemba) to leave the place but Mr Khaemba’s driver one Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” the report stated.

Following this, the report went on to state “Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba’s aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled.”

It indicated that the aide was rushed to the Kimilili Sub-County hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. “Scene visited by the police accompanied by Scenes of Crime Personnel from Bungoma County, where the scene was processed and documented.”