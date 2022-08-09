Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa /FILE

August Elections

Police looking for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa after he shoots opponent’s aide dead

Published

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Aug 9 – Police are looking for Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa after he allegedly shot his opponent’s aide dead Tuesday evening.

According to a police report, the incident occurred when Brian Khaemba who is seeking to unseat the legislator went to the Chebukwabi polling station at around 6pm to witness the counting of the votes.

The report indicated that after seeing Barasa at the polling station, he decided to leave after just a few minutes.

“Brian Khaemba decided to leave the station and headed to his car where Hon. Didmus Barasa followed him in company of four men and ordered them not to allow him(Mr. Brian Khaemba) to leave the place but Mr Khaemba’s driver one Joshua Nasokho defied the order and ignited the vehicle,” the report stated.

Following this, the report went on to state “Didmus Barasa withdrew a pistol and aimed at Mr Khaemba’s aide namely Brian Olunga and shot him on the forehead where he profusely bled.”

It indicated that the aide was rushed to the Kimilili Sub-County hospital where he succumbed while undergoing treatment. “Scene visited by the police accompanied by Scenes of Crime Personnel from Bungoma County, where the scene was processed and documented.”

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Kenyans vote in close-fought election race

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 9 – Kenya voted for a new president on Tuesday against a backdrop of economic hardship and growing disenchantment with the...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Mombasa, Kakamega to elect Governor on Aug 23

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – By-elections will be held on August 23 in eight regions across the country after voting was suspended due to...

4 hours ago

August Elections

12mn registered voters had cast ballot by 4.00pm – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says 12 065 803 registered voters had cast their ballot by...

4 hours ago

August Elections

Only those in queue allowed to vote after polls closed at 5pm – IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – Voting has ended in various polling stations with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) assuring that those on...

4 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Have you voted? Kenyans flashing purple-inked fingers

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 9 – Photos of inked fingers dominated social media Tuesday as Kenyans rallied and challenged each other to vote. Kenyans were...

5 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Veteran lawmaker James Orengo exudes confidence in Siaya bid, Raila win

Orengo who has been conspicuously missing in Odinga's presidential campaign commended the voting process by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) saying the...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Hope for change, prayers for peace as Kenya votes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – From Nairobi slums to Rift Valley towns, Kenyans voiced cautious hope for change and a peaceful future, flocking to...

7 hours ago

August Elections

Voters warned against violating ballot secrecy while casting ballot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 9 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has warned voters against violating the secrecy of the ballot by sharing...

7 hours ago