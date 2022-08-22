Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Scene of Crime tape. /FILE

Kenya

Police launch probe into murder of Migingo Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal by son

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the alleged murder of Migingo Girls Secondary School deputy Principal by her son.

The School Principal Irene Otieno confirmed the death of her deputy over the weekend.

“The matter is now with the police,” she said.

According to a police report, the body of Roselyn Nyawanda was discovered by her sister inside her house within the school compound.

It is alleged that the deceased son in his mid-20s, who is a drug addict and not mentally stable, killed his mother and attempted to burn her body using clothes inside their house.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday night.

John Osuma, a villager, who resides next to the school said on the fateful day it rained heavily and the suspect might have taken the opportunity to commit the heinous act.

“It was weekend so nobody could notice that madam was not around,” he said.

The deceased sister who tried to reach her on cell phone without success travelled to the school on Sunday at around 7:30 pm only to get the partly burnt body in the bathroom.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The alleged suspect had locked himself in the bedroom after the incident.

“Police was called in and managed to break into the room and arrested the suspect,” said Osuma.

The body was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The suspect has been placed in police custody pending investigations before arraignment in court.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila to challenge Ruto’s win in Supreme Court Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – Kenya‘s veteran politician Raila Odinga is set to file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to nullify the...

11 hours ago

August Elections

Supreme Court-Raila’s only hope after 5 failed attempts

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 21 – Will the Supreme Court set another precedent and create history as it prepares to hear and determine Azimio Leader...

20 hours ago

County News

Shock as supermarket staff stabbed to death by colleague in Kisii

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21- A bitter argument between two supermarket staff in Kisii ended tragically after one was stabbed to death. The incindent occurred...

22 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Ruto back to vote-rich Kiambu for the first time since winning election

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 21 – President-Elect William Ruto was back in the vote-rich Kiambu County Sunday, the first time since he won the August...

23 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDM inks post-election pact with Kenya Kwanza, ditches Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20-United Democratic Movement (UDM) has signed a post-election agreement with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance despite having an active pre-election pact with...

2 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kenya Kwanza nominates Wetangula for National Assembly Speaker’s post

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20-The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has nominated Bungoma Senator-Elect Moses Wetangula for the Speaker’s position in the National Assembly. The announcement was...

2 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Raila: Don’t pop champaigne yet, watch this space

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga has termed the outcome of the presidential election as...

2 days ago

August Elections

Chebukati is a liar, Cherera-led team says of claims they wanted to force a run-off

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 20 – The four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials who disowned the presidential results have dismissed claims that they...

2 days ago