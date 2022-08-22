Police launch probe into murder of Migingo Girls Secondary School Deputy Principal by son

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the alleged murder of Migingo Girls Secondary School deputy Principal by her son.

The School Principal Irene Otieno confirmed the death of her deputy over the weekend.

“The matter is now with the police,” she said.

According to a police report, the body of Roselyn Nyawanda was discovered by her sister inside her house within the school compound.

It is alleged that the deceased son in his mid-20s, who is a drug addict and not mentally stable, killed his mother and attempted to burn her body using clothes inside their house.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Saturday night.

John Osuma, a villager, who resides next to the school said on the fateful day it rained heavily and the suspect might have taken the opportunity to commit the heinous act.

“It was weekend so nobody could notice that madam was not around,” he said.

The deceased sister who tried to reach her on cell phone without success travelled to the school on Sunday at around 7:30 pm only to get the partly burnt body in the bathroom.

The alleged suspect had locked himself in the bedroom after the incident.

“Police was called in and managed to break into the room and arrested the suspect,” said Osuma.

The body was taken to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

The suspect has been placed in police custody pending investigations before arraignment in court.