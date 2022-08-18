Police obtains Bomas CCTV footage as they begin probe into Bomas Fracas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 18 – Police have obtained CCTV footage from Bomas as they commence investigations into the chaos witnessed at the national tallying centre, on Monday during announcement of the presidential results.

During Monday’s chaotic and violent incident, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati who was targeted had to be whisked away by security personnel after unidentified men stormed the podium in an attempt to bar him from announcing the results.

Order was only restored after police reinforcements secured the stage and drove out the rowdy protesters.

A statement by the National Police Service stated that they had started investigations into the unfortunate incident.

“On the second incident which involved fracas at the IEBC National Tallying Centre-Bomas, police are seized of the matter and pursuing investigation. CCTV files have been collected and forwarded for further forensic analysis to aid investigation,” NPS stated.

The police reported that they are also investigating the murder of 53-year-old Embakasi East IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka whose tourtured body was found dumped in Oloitoktok, Kajiado County.

“DCI homicide detectives investigating the murder witnessed a post-mortem today and samples have been taken for further forensic analysis,” police said.

They further appealed to the public to volunteer in confidence information that will assist in investigations of the two incidences.