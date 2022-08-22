Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO honours hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh for his performance in Commonwealth Games at his residence in Rajdhan village in Amritsar on Friday.

World

Player Jarmanpreet Singh’s village to have hockey ground

Published

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday visited hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh at his house in Rajdhan to honour him for his performance in the Commonwealth Games.

After presenting a memento and a siropa to Jarmanpreet, Harbhajan Singh ETO announced that a well-equipped hockey field would be built in Rajdhan to encourage more youths from the village to take up hockey. “Players like Jarmanpreet and others from the district, who have contributed immensely to various sports and won medals, are an inspiration for many,” said Harbhajan.

He announced that Punjab-level sports fair would be organised soon in which, competitions would be held in various sports events and categories. The winning team in each event would be rewarded a cash prize of Rs 5 crore.

“This sports fair has been designed to identify the skills of village youths, create a sports-friendly environment and health awareness, from which future players like Jarmanpreet Singh will be born,” said ETO.

He invited the youth of the villages to actively participate in this sports fair. He said this registration could be done till August 25 through online portals.

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

“India Keeps An Eye”: Centre On Chinese Investments In Nepal

Indian government always keeps an eye on any activity which impedes the defence and security of the country and take required measures, MEA spokesperson...

August 13, 2022

World

India gets an opening to regain influence in South Asia amid Sri Lanka crisis

Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has resulted in a serious political and socio-economic impact on its residents. But for India, analysts regard this situation as...

August 10, 2022

World

Three years of stronger integration of J-K with the Indian Union

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 5 (ANI): Dynast politics has an expiry date. Once, the surname ‘Gandhi’ made you a genuine heavyweight, but...

August 6, 2022

World

Afghan cadets trained in India receive warm welcome in Kabul

A group of Afghan cadets, who returned to their home country after completing training in India, received a warm welcome from the Taliban-led government...

July 30, 2022

World

Working to add India as the sixth country to NATO plus: US Congressman Ro Khanna

The US House of Representatives recently approved an amendment proposed by Khanna to the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) that aims deepening of India-US...

July 28, 2022

World

India calls for peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestine conflict

NEW York, USA July 28 – India has called for a peaceful resolution of the Israel-Palestine conflict for bringing lasting peace and stability to...

July 28, 2022

World

Abrogation of Article 370 brought new dawn of hope to aspirations of people of J-K: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the...

July 26, 2022

World

India will play its due role in advancing global food security

India will play its due role in advancing global food security, upholding equity, displaying compassion and promoting social justice, said First Secretary Sneha Dubey...

July 20, 2022