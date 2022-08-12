Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Ruto meets the head of the AU-COMESA Election Observer Mission led by Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone/DPPS

2022 ELECTIONS

PICTURES: Ruto reemerges in first public appearance since Tuesday’s election

The Deputy President who appeared alongside his allies in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance including his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and House Speaker Justin Muturi (DP) held a meeting with members AU-COMESA Election Observer Mission.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto appeared publicly on Friday in a meeting with election observers as the country waited anxiously for the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

The Deputy President who appeared alongside his allies in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance including his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and House Speaker Justin Muturi (DP) held a meeting with members AU-COMESA Election Observer Mission.

His office said the Mission congratulated Kenyan voters for a peaceful election.

The Mission is led by Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone.

Other members of the Mission present at the meeting are Domituen Ndayizeye (former President of Burundi), Mulatto Teshome (former President of Ethiopia) and Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd.

Image

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

August Elections

Scuffle at Bomas after strange computer device spotted during tallying

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12-Results verification process at the national tallying center was brought to a standstill for a few minutes Friday afternoon following a...

39 mins ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kinyua leads transition committee meeting, assures of orderly transfer of power

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the committee will kick off the transition process as soon as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

54 mins ago

August Elections

Fifteen out of 290 form 34B verified so far

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Kenyans are still waiting with bated breath for the provisional results and official declaration of the presidential results by...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Kenya TV channels stop sharing poll tallies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – Kenyan media stopped broadcasting the provisional results of the country’s presidential poll, raising questions over the outcome of the...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Chebukati says presidential agents delaying vote tallying at Bomas

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) now says presidential agents are delaying vote tallying at the Bomas of Kenya...

3 hours ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Jubilee’s Adan Daud wins Wajir East MP seat with 8,915 votes

The MP-Elect was closely followed by Issack Ismail (ODM) who managed 7,016 votes.

5 hours ago

August Elections

Senators elected during Aug, 2022 polls

These are the Senators elected during the elections on August 9, 2022 Busia: Okiya Omtatah, National Reconstruction Alliance (NRA). Kisumu: Tom Ojienda, Orange Democratic...

6 hours ago

August Elections

List of MPs in August, 9 2022 election

List of MPs elected during August 9, 2022 election: Kapseret: Oscar Sudi, United Democratic Alliance (UDA). Embakasi East: Babu, Owino Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)....

6 hours ago