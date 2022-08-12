PICTURES: Ruto reemerges in first public appearance since Tuesday’s election

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 12 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential candidate William Ruto appeared publicly on Friday in a meeting with election observers as the country waited anxiously for the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

The Deputy President who appeared alongside his allies in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance including his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, FORD Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and House Speaker Justin Muturi (DP) held a meeting with members AU-COMESA Election Observer Mission.

His office said the Mission congratulated Kenyan voters for a peaceful election.

The Mission is led by Ernest Bai Koroma, former President of Sierra Leone.

Other members of the Mission present at the meeting are Domituen Ndayizeye (former President of Burundi), Mulatto Teshome (former President of Ethiopia) and Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd.