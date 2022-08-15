PICTURE STORY: Ruto prepares to go to Bomas for Presidential results announcement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – As Kenyans waited with bated breath for the announcement of Presidential results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Deputy President William Ruto prepared himself to head to the national tallying centre.

Already, IEBC summoned Presidential agents from both the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya and Kenya Kwanza Alliance to verify the tabulated presidential results in Form 34C.

Form 34C is the results form that collates results from the 290 constituencies plus prisons and diaspora which is compiled by IEBC Chair,who is the national returning officer.