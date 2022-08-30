Here are select pictures from the Supreme Court during a Pre-Trial conference on the presidential petition challenging the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto.
Presidential Petitions
PHOTOS: Supreme Court petition
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court Judges are set to rule on whether the affidavits which were filed outside the required timelines...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Supreme Court has ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to open ballot boxes from 15 polling stations...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has warned lawyers in the presidential petition against discussing merits of the cases, outside the...
County News
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – Fernandes Barasa is the new Governor of Kakamega after defeating Cleophas Malala in a tight race pitting Raila Odinga’s...
Top stories
Prof. George Wajackoyah who came third in the August 9, 2022 presidential election was among lawyers in the Supreme Court for the pre-trial conference...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allocated 3 hours each to lawyers representing three key players in the presidential petitions challenging...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30- Former Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria’s petition against Azimio’s Raila Odinga has been struck out by the Supreme...
Supreme Court
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 29 – Chief Registrar of Judiciary Anne Amadi has outlined that only four lawyers from each party will be allowed in...