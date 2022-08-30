Connect with us

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah with other lawyers during a pre-trial conference of presidential petitions filed to challenge the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto in the Supreme Court on August 30, 2022.

Presidential Petitions

PHOTOS: Supreme Court petition

Published

Here are select pictures from the Supreme Court during a Pre-Trial conference on the presidential petition challenging the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto.


Roots Party presidential candidate Prof. George Wajackoyah with other lawyers during a pre-trial conference of presidential petitions filed to challenge the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto in the Supreme Court on August 30, 2022.
Supreme Court Judges during Presidential results petition. /SHARON RESSIAN
Chief Justice Martha Koome (right) and her deputy Philomena Mwilu during a pre-trial conference of presidential petitions filed to challenge the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto in the Supreme Court on August 30, 2022.
Former AG Githu Muigai (centre), George Wajackoyah (left) at the Supreme Court during a pre-trial conference of presidential petitions filed to challenge the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto in the Supreme Court on August 30, 2022.
