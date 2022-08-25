Connect with us

President-Elect William Ruto (left), outgoing Nairobi Governor Anne Kananu (centre) and new Governor Johnson Sakaja (right).

PHOTOS: Sakaja’s day taking over as Nairobi Governor

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Here are photos of Johnson Sakaja when he took the oath of office as Nairobi Governor.

Video grab: Johnson Sakaja took oath of office as Nairobi Governor on August 25, 2022.
New Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja (right) when he took over from Anne Kananu (left).
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja with his children arrives at KICC to take oath on August 25, 2022.
