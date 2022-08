0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja -One Kenya coalition on Monday filed its suit challenging President-elect William Ruto’s win in the just concluded general election.

A lorry full of 39 volumes of the petition was delivered to the Supreme Court Registry accompanied by the Azimio team lead by presidential candidate Raila Odinga, his running mate Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.