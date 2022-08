0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 15 – Deputy President William Ruto was all smiles as he headed to the Bomas of Kenya for the announcement of the winner of the presidential election held on August 9.

He was accompanied by dozens of leaders allied to his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party in a huge convoy with tight security.

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) with his allies heads out of his official Karen residence to the Bomas of Kenya for the announcement of the presidential results following the August 9, 2022 election.