NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is keenly watching the Supreme Court proceedings of his petition against the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
Top stories
PHOTO: Raila following the Supreme Court proceedings with Silas Jakakimba
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- Lawyer Paul Mwangi says the requirement to declare the presidential election results does not give the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – The Supreme Court was on Wednesday told of how the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had lost its...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has alluded to the fact that there was a deliberate...
NATIONAL NEWS
In their opening remarks on Wednesday, lawyers representing the lead petitioners – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua –...
Presidential Petitions
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Lawyers representing Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga have urged the Supreme Court to nullify the victory handed to Deputy...
Supreme Court
It’s not a conspiracy theory, Raila says as he insists Presidential election rigged in favor of Ruto
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31 – “It is not a conspiracy theory.” That was Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s opening statement in the presidential petition in...
Presidential Petitions
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 31 – Hearings of the Supreme Court presidential petition challenging Deputy President William Ruto’s victory as president-elect kicked off in earnest...