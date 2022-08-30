Prof. George Wajackoyah who came third in the August 9, 2022 presidential election was among lawyers in the Supreme Court for the pre-trial conference of the 9 petitions filed to challenge the victory handed to Deputy President William Ruto as president-Elect William Ruto.
Top stories
PHOTO: Prof. George Wajackoyah at the Supreme Court
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has framed nine issues that will be used to determine the outcome of the 2022 presidential...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The government has rolled out the new generation number plates for motor vehicles as part of measures to guarantee...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allocated 3 hours each to lawyers representing three key players in the presidential petitions challenging...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has consolidated seven petitions challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s victory in the just concluded general election. While...
County News
Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire hits the ground running, pledges health sector transformation in meeting with KEMSA
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 30 – The Embu County Government Governor, Cecily Mbarire, has welcomed a payment plan option provided by the Kenya Medical Supplies...
Supreme Court
President-Elect Ruto, Azimio, IEBC allowed 4 lawyers each as guidelines on presidential suit released
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has released guidelines on the legal minds allowed in the court during the hearing of the...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – The Supreme Court has allowed the affidavit by Head of Public Joseph Kinyua on the meeting with the Independent...
Kenya
Supreme Court disallows Petition seeking to have AG, 4 IEBC commissioners locked out of Presidential suit
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 30 – A suit seeking to have the Attorney General and the four dissenting Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioners...