Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Wajir South MP Mohammed Adow (right) exchanges pleasantries with Adan Daudi, MP for Wajir East Constituency during their orientation to Parliament on August 25, 2020.

Top stories

PHOTO: Ex-Al Jazeera Correspondent Mohammed Adow is the new Wajir South MP

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

Mohammed Aden Adow, former Senior Aljazeera TV correspondent was elected as Member of Parliament for Wajir South Constituency.

Wajir South MP Mohammed Adow (right) exchanges pleasantries with Adan Daudi, MP for Wajir East Constituency during their orientation to Parliament on August 25, 2020.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Body of pupil at Amasago primary school discovered under a pulpit

KISII, Kenya, Aug 26 – The body of a PP2 pupil at Amasago primary school was discovered Friday afternoon hidden under a temporal pulpit...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto calls Raila’s petition a tragicomedy akin to Shakespeare’s poetry

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has dismissed a petition by Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga challenging his victory, describing...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Mutyambai nominates deputy Noor Gabow to temporarily take over as he goes for medical check-up

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has appointed Noor Gabow to temporarily act in his stead as he goes for a...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ruto to Supreme Court: Dismiss Raila’s petition, he just wants a handshake

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has filed a 256-page response to a petition by Azimio’s Raila Odinga, asking the Supreme Court...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio wants Moses Kuria, Reuben Kigame’s suits on presidential election thrown out

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance now wants petitions by Moses Kuria and Reuben Kigame’s on the presidential...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza files response to Azimio suit challenging President-Elect Ruto’s win

NAIOBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya Kwanza has filed its response to the petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win in the just concluded election....

4 hours ago

Kenya

We cannot make working for IEBC a death sentence – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says the electoral body’s job is to prepare for elections...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ugenya MP-elect David Ochieng, Outa, Olago Oluoch, Ranguma ditch Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Ugenya Member of Parliament-Elect David Ochieng has become the latest elected leader to decamp from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio...

5 hours ago