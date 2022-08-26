PHOTO: Ex-Al Jazeera Correspondent Mohammed Adow is the new Wajir South MP

Mohammed Aden Adow, former Senior Aljazeera TV correspondent was elected as Member of Parliament for Wajir South Constituency.
KISII, Kenya, Aug 26 – The body of a PP2 pupil at Amasago primary school was discovered Friday afternoon hidden under a temporal pulpit...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has dismissed a petition by Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga challenging his victory, describing...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai has appointed Noor Gabow to temporarily act in his stead as he goes for a...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 26 – President-Elect William Ruto has filed a 256-page response to a petition by Azimio’s Raila Odinga, asking the Supreme Court...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Alliance now wants petitions by Moses Kuria and Reuben Kigame’s on the presidential...
NAIOBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Kenya Kwanza has filed its response to the petition challenging President-Elect William Ruto’s win in the just concluded election....
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati says the electoral body’s job is to prepare for elections...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 26 – Ugenya Member of Parliament-Elect David Ochieng has become the latest elected leader to decamp from the Raila Odinga-led Azimio...