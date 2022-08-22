PDF: Reuben Kigame’s Supreme Court petition

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22- Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to block Raila Odinga’s case against President-Elect William Ruto’s victory.

More on Capital News

August Elections

Our petition is watertight and the evidence is overwhelming – Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua has affirmed that the coalition has a “watertight” case...

3 mins ago

Kenya

We have enough evidence that it is us who won the election – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country’s top court Monday, challenging the outcome of...

33 mins ago

World

Kenya’s Odinga mounts court challenge to presidential poll result

Nairobi (AFP), Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country’s top court Monday, challenging the outcome of...

51 mins ago

Kenya

Kenya’s history of disputed elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a court petition on Monday disputing the result of the August 9...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Moses Kuria files petition to bar Raila suit over Bomas chaos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Chama Cha Kazi leader Moses Kuria has filed a petition seeking to bar Raila Odinga’s suit seeking to nullify...

2 hours ago

Kenya

This is a do or die battle, Raila says after petition challenging Ruto win filed at the Supreme Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Azimio La Umoja – One Keya coalition Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has described the petition challenging President -elect William...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Roots Party institutes disciplinary action against Justina for congratulating Ruto, misrepresenting party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Roots Party has summoned George Wajackoyah’s running mate Justina Wamae for a disciplinary action for misrepresenting the position...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Azimio presidential petition seeking rerun, retallying of votes – Orengo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Siaya Governor-elect James Orengo now says that the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition’s petition is seeking both a...

3 hours ago