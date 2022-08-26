Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A farmer and his livestock seek shelter from flooded lands alongside the national highway in Khairpur district of Pakistan's Sindh province

World

Pakistan declares emergency as millions affected by floods

Published

Sukkur, Aug 26 – Heavy rain pounded parts of Pakistan Friday after the government declared an emergency to deal with monsoon flooding that it said had affected more than four million people.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the Indian subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) said Friday that more than 900 people had been killed this year — including 34 in the last 24 hours — as a result of the monsoon rains that began in June.

Officials say this year’s floods are comparable to 2010 — the worst on record — when over 2,000 people died and nearly a fifth of the country was under water.

“I have never seen such huge flooding because of rains in my life,” octogenarian farmer Rahim Bakhsh Brohi told AFP near Sukkur, in southern Sindh province.

Like thousands of others in rural Pakistan, Brohi was seeking shelter beside the national highway, as the elevated roads are among the few dry places in the endless landscapes of water.

The disaster agency said over 4.2 million people were “affected” by the flooding, with nearly 220,000 homes destroyed and half a million more badly damaged.

Two million acres of cultivated crops had been wiped out in Sindh alone, the provincial disaster agency said, where many farmers live hand-to-mouth, season-to-season.

Rural residents sit on a tradional charpai bed in a flooded part of Rajanpur district © AFP / Shahid Saeed MIRZA

“My cotton crop that was sown on 50 acres of land is all gone,” Nasrullah Mehar told AFP.

“It’s a huge loss for me… what can be done?”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman, who on Wednesday called the floods “a catastrophe of epic scale”, said the government had declared an emergency, and appealed for international assistance.

Pakistan is eighth on the Global Climate Risk Index, a list compiled by the environmental NGO Germanwatch of countries deemed most vulnerable to extreme weather caused by climate change.

– From drought to floods –

Earlier this year much of the nation was in the grip of a drought and heatwave, with temperatures hitting 51 degrees Celsius (124 Fahrenheit) in Jacobabad, Sindh province.

People walk along a flooded road to escape their villages in Punjab province © AFP / Shahid Saeed MIRZA

The city is now grappling with floods that have inundated homes and swept away roads and bridges.

In Sukkur, about 75 kilometres (50 miles) away, residents struggled to make their way along muddy streets clogged with flood-borne debris.

“If you had come earlier the water was this high,” 24-year-old student Aqeel Ahmed told AFP, raising his hand to his chest.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled a planned trip to Britain to oversee the flood response, and ordered the army to throw every resource into relief operations.

“I have seen from the air and the devastation can’t be expressed in words,” he said on state TV after visiting Sukkur.

“The towns, villages and crops are inundated by the water. I don’t think this level of destruction has taken place before.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A national fundraising appeal has been launched, with Pakistan’s military saying every commissioned officer would donate a month’s salary towards it.

A farmer carries his goat through a flooded part of Nawabshah district in Sindh province © AFP / Asif HASSAN

The worst-hit areas are Balochistan and Sindh in the south and west, but almost all of Pakistan has suffered this year.

Images were circulating on social media Friday of swollen rivers obliterating buildings and bridges built along their banks in the mountainous north.

In Chaman, the western frontier town neighbouring Afghanistan, travellers had to wade through waist-high water to cross the border after a nearby dam burst, adding to the deluge brought by rain.

Pakistan Railways said nearby Quetta, capital of Balochistan province, had been cut off and train services suspended after a key bridge was damaged by a flash flood.

Most mobile networks and internet services were down in the province, with the country’s telecoms authority calling it “unprecedented”.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Kashmiris hold anti-Pak protest, call out Islamabad’s human rights violations

Geneva [Switzerland], June 28 – On the sidelines of the ongoing 50th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, a number...

June 29, 2022

World

Twitter India bans account of Pak Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt

Twitter in India banned official accounts of Pakistan Embassies in UN, Turkey, Iran and Egypt. Earlier, Twitter also withheld the account of the national public broadcaster in Pakistan – Radio Pakistan. Twitter blocks...

June 29, 2022

World

Bunkers, barricades for showcase Hindu pilgrimage in Indian Kashmir

Pahalgam, Jun 28 – Indian flags fluttering over a sea of khaki army tents will form the backdrop to a mass pilgrimage starting this...

June 28, 2022

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

India extends Sri Lanka $55 mn credit line for fertiliser imports

The Indian government has decided to extend a Line of Credit (LOC) of USD 55 million to Sri Lanka for the procurement of Urea Fertiliser. This...

June 12, 2022

World

India donates 3.3 tons of essential medical supplies to Sri Lanka

NAIROBI, Kenya June 5 – In line with its “neighbourhood first” policy, India again came forward to help Sri Lanka during its economic crisis as High Commissioner to...

June 5, 2022

World

Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan issues ultimatum on elections after mass rally

Islamabad (AFP), May 25 – Pakistan’s ousted prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned the government to stage fresh elections or face more mass...

May 26, 2022

World

Imran Khan hails Indians for being self-respecting

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed Indians as being very self respecting people, and declared that no superpower can dictate terms to the...

April 11, 2022

World

Pakistan’s top court to hear arguments on constitutional crisis

Islamabad (AFP), Apr 4 – Pakistan’s Supreme Court will hear arguments later on Monday around Prime Minister Imran Khan’s shock decision to call an...

April 4, 2022