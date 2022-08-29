Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Over 800 Persons With Disabilities file suit challenging presidential poll outcome

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – More than 800 persons with disabilities have filed a petition questioning the validity of the outcome of the just concluded general election. 

In their petition, they indicated that they were denied an opportunity to vote for Member of County Assembly, Senator, MPs, Women Representative, Governor and Presidential Candidates.

Through their organization dubbed Invalid Mlemavu initiative, they argued that they wrote a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) asking it to provide them with instruments to enable them to participate in the election but were ignored by the electoral body’s chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Through their lawyers Dansan Omari and Shadrack Wambui, they stated that they were unable to engage lawyers to file the petition in time because of lack of funds.

In their petition, they indicated that the outcome of presidential election should be put in question as a good number of people with disabilities were left out.

Their petition will now be argued before the seven judges of the Supreme Court which will have a pretrial on Tuesday. 

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Kang’ata says Murang’a to get drugs supplies only from KEMSA

MURANGA, Kenya, Aug 29 – Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata says the county will henceforth purchase medicine exclusively from the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA)....

33 mins ago

Kenya

Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Barasa says he will accept vote outcome

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Aug 29 – The Kakamega gubernatorial candidate Fernandes Barasa now says he will accept outcome of the ongoing vote even as he...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Rongai MP Moi accuses UDA of bribery, intimidation as voting proceeds

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Rongai Member of Parliament, Raymond Moi has accused the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) for campaigning during the election day....

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta-led Jubilee party headquarters set for auction

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29-The Jubilee Party headquarters which is housed at the Emani Business Centre has been set for auction. In an advertisement on...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Nakuru Town East MP-elect Gikaria kicked out of polling station amid fracas

NAKURU, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nakuru Town East MP-elect, David Gikaria was on Monday been kicked out of Kiamunyi Secondary School polling center as...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Governor Sakaja orders release of all impounded motorbikes, cases withdrawn

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has ordered the release of all impounded motorbikes at City Hall. Speaking after meeting with...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Nairobi Governor Sakaja to meet all county govt workers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 29 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja was to on Monday meet with all employees of the Nairobi County Government. The meeting...

5 hours ago

Kenya

7 candidates in the Mombasa gubernatorial race

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 29 – The voting exercise for the next Mombasa governor started early at 6am in many polling stations within Mombasa County....

6 hours ago