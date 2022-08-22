Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Nairobi County Assembly during a session on February 18, 2021. /CFM

Kenya

Over 26 Governors elect to be sworn in Thursday

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Over twenty-six governors elect are set to be sworn in on Thursday, August 25, after they emerged winners in their respective counties in the just concluded general election.

Their names and venue of the swearing in ceremony have been gazetted in a Gazette notice dated 16 of August.

Kwale Governor Elect Fatuma Achani and her Machakos and Kirinyaga counterparts Wavinya Ndeti and Anne Waiguru are among those who will take an oath of office.

Four governors who were elected for a second term will also be inaugurated on Thursday.

They include Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o, Vihiga’s Wilber Ottichilo, Joseph Ole Lenku of Kajiado and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang.

Others include Nairobi and Busia Governor’s elect Johnson Sakaja and Paul Otuoma respectively.

Taita Taveta’s Governor Elect Andrew Mwadime who ran as an independent candidate is also set to be sworn in.

Others are Joshua Irungu (Laikipia), Jonathan Lati Leleliit (Samburu), Moses Badilisha Kiarie (Nyandarua), Jonathan Bii (Uasin Gishu), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Wisley Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo).

Also to be sworn in include Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Ahmed Abdullahi Jiir (Wajir), Simba Arati (Kisii), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga), Joseph Ole Lenku (Kajiado), Nathif Jama (Garissa), Jeremiah Lomorukai (Turkana) and Mutula Kilonzo Junior (Makueni), Julius Malombe (Kitui), Mohamed Adan Khalif (Mandera), Mohamud Ali (Marsabit) and Abdi Hassan Guyo (Isiolo).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

2022 ELECTIONS

Will Azimio get their numbers right? Clock ticks on petition timeline

Odinga's team is banking on a division among commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after a faction led by Vice Chairperson...

4 days ago

Top stories

Chebukati calls for arrest of individuals who assaulted IEBC officials at Bomas

Nairobi, Kenya, August 17 – Independent Electoral, and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati has called for the arrest of individuals who assaulted officials at...

5 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

PHOTO: Supreme Court ready for presidential petitions

The Supreme Court has made elaborate plans to receive any petition against Monday’s declaration by the electoral commission on final presidential results. The results...

6 days ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Police keep guard in Kondele as businesses remain shut following protests

John Ochieng, a matatu tout at Kondele said they are waiting for a word from Raila Odinga, the Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate who...

6 days ago

August Elections

We will accept whoever is announced as President, Kisumu residents say

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – A section of Kisumu residents have committed to accept the outcome of the Presidential results due to be announced...

1 week ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Kinyua leads transition committee meeting, assures of orderly transfer of power

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said the committee will kick off the transition process as soon as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

August 12, 2022

2022 ELECTIONS

Sakaja headed for victory in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 12 – Johnson Sakaja was headed to victory in the Nairobi Governor’s race. Based on results from polling stations, Sakaja was...

August 12, 2022

2022 ELECTIONS

Jubilee’s Kibiru concedes defeat in Kirinyaga, NARC Kenya’s Kabando submits in Nyeri

Kibiru was eyeing the Kirinyaga governor seat in a bid to unseat incumbent Anne Waiguru while Kabando sought to replace Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina...

August 10, 2022