Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
A team of KDF personnel deployed to DRC as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission. /KDF

Kenya

Over 200 KDF troops deployed to DRC stabilization mission

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) has deployed personnel to the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission.

The Quick Reaction Force comprising over 200 KDF personnel was flagged off by Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla at Embakasi Garrison.

The team had undertaken a five-month rigorous pre-deployment training that was geared towards making them mission ready ahead of the deployment.

The team shall continue with the implementation of the MONUSCO mandate to neutralize armed belligerents in the Eastern DRC.

In his remarks, the Chief leutenant urged the team to uphold and surpass the exemplary performance registered by the first QRF.

He encouraged them to hoist the Kenyan flag high by upholding a high sense of integrity, professionalism and discipline.

“Over the years, Kenya has sent troops in various peace keeping missions and have been commended for their courage and professionalism. As you go there, protect the face of Kenya since you’re not only representing KDF but the entire country,”  said the VCDF as he urged them to be good  ambassadors with assurance of support from the rest of KDF.

His sentiments were underscored by the Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General Peter Njiru, who encouraged the team to take advantage of the tour of duty to also learn through interaction with other partner militaries in the mission.

Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Personnel and Logistics (ACDF P&L), Formation Commanders, senior officers, officers and service members were among those present.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

IEBC gazettes 45 governors-elect ahead of Thursday swearing-in

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted 45 governors-elect ahead their swearing in ceremonies on Thursday. In...

54 mins ago

Kenya

Defiant Justina says she will not honor Roots Party Summons

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – Roots Party of Kenya deputy presidential candidate Justina Wamae says she will not honour a disciplinary hearing over breaching...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Supreme Court to rule on Presidential petitions by Sept 5

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The Supreme Court has until September 5 to deliver its verdict on the nine petitions filed challenging the validity...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Court stops HELB from imposing exorbitant Fines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 23 – The High Court has barred the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) from imposing interest, penalties or fines that exceed...

1 hour ago

World

Raila’s prayers to the Supreme Court, will he win?

Here are the prayers sought in the Supreme Court petition by Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua....

2 hours ago

August Elections

Reuben Kigame wants presidential election results nullified in Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22 – Gospel musician who wanted to vie for the presidency in the August 9 election has also filed a petition...

14 hours ago

Top stories

PDF: Reuben Kigame’s Supreme Court petition

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 22- Chama Cha Kazi party leader Moses Kuria has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to block Raila Odinga’s...

17 hours ago

Kenya

We have enough evidence, we won the election – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – Kenya’s defeated presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed a petition to the country’s top court Monday, challenging the outcome of...

17 hours ago