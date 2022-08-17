Our deferred victory is coming home -Karua

Popular
August Elections
August Elections
August Elections
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
2022 ELECTIONS
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Ten Independent Member of Parliament elected during the just concluded general election have joined President-elect William Ruto’s camp. Ruto...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza is ready for any Supreme Court challenge of President-elect William Ruto. Speaking...
Kenya
I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, President-elect Ruto says
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto has urged Public Servants to focus on their jobs of serving all Kenyans irrespective of their...
Kenya
Kenya Kwanza to seek amendment of standing orders to enable CSs be interrogated by MPs – President-elect Ruto
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto says his administration will seek to amend House Standing Orders to enable Members of Parliament interrogate...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 –President Elect William Ruto says he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as he takes oath....
2022 ELECTIONS
Justice Mugure Thande issued the ruling on Wednesday in a petition filed by lawyer Omwanza Ombati.
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) has nominated its party leader Musalia Mudavadi to the Prime Cabinet Secretary post once created...