Kenya

Our deferred victory is coming home -Karua

IRENE MWANGI

Published

More on Capital News

Kenya

Azimio in solidarity with Raila in pursuing justice on lost victory – Kalonzo

3 mins ago

Kenya

10 independent MPs-elect join Ruto-led camp

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Ten Independent Member of Parliament elected during the just concluded general election have joined President-elect William Ruto’s camp. Ruto...

41 mins ago

Kenya

Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza ready for any Court challenge to Ruto Presidency

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua says Kenya Kwanza is ready for any Supreme Court challenge of President-elect William Ruto. Speaking...

54 mins ago

Kenya

I am sorry public servants will not be available to do any political work, President-elect Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto has urged Public Servants to focus on their jobs of serving all Kenyans irrespective of their...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza to seek amendment of standing orders to enable CSs be interrogated by MPs – President-elect Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – President-elect William Ruto says his administration will seek to amend House Standing Orders to enable Members of Parliament interrogate...

1 hour ago

Kenya

President-elect Ruto says ready to deliver on pledges

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 –President Elect William Ruto says he is ready to start delivering on his pledges as soon as he takes oath....

1 hour ago

2022 ELECTIONS

Justice Thande annuls Supreme Court rules gagging commentaries on cases

Justice Mugure Thande issued the ruling on Wednesday in a petition filed by lawyer Omwanza Ombati.

2 hours ago

Kenya

ANC nominates Mudavadi to Prime Cabinet Secretary post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 17 – Amani National Congress (ANC) has nominated its party leader Musalia Mudavadi to the Prime Cabinet Secretary post once created...

2 hours ago