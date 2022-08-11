Oscar Sudi sends two wives to pick certificate after retaining Kapseret Parliamentary seat

0 SHARES Share Tweet

UASIN GISHU, Kenya, Aug 11- Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi today sent his two wives to pick his certificate after he retained the seat after garnering 31,534 votes against his immediate competitor Frank Murgor who got 11,091.

Sudi’s two wives jointly picked their husband’s certificate since he couldn’t make it at the tallying centre as he was in Nairobi following the presidential poll.

He thanked the Kapseret people for giving him another opportunity to serve them.

“Earlier today I sent my lovely wives Lilian and Anne to pick up my election certificate on my behalf. I wish to thank the great people of Kapseret Constituency for giving me a chance to serve them in the National Assembly for the third time. May God bless you good people,” stated Sudi.

The two Lilian and Anne Sudi later took to the streets to celebrate the win.