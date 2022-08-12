Connect with us

James Orengo. /FILE

August Elections

Orengo trounces former Rarieda MP Gumbo to become Siaya’s second governor

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 12 – Siaya senator James Orengo was on Friday declared the county’s second governor after garnering 220,349 votes.

Orengo who vied on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket trounced former Rarieda member of parliament, Nicholas Gumbo (United Democratic Movement) who managed 147,558 votes to settle for the second position.

Announcing the results at the IEBC hall in Siaya town, the county returning officer, Catherine Bulinda said that Millicent Adhiambo Oduor who vied on UDA ticket polled 4,678 votes while Independent candidate, William Otieno Ochieng pulled the tail, garnering 1,089 votes.

In the senate race, East Africa Legislative Assembly member, Oburu Oginga (ODM) polled 285,595 votes to emerge the winner.

His closest rival, Julius Okong’o Okinda (independent) managed 33,898 as Tony Yogo Yogo (Independent) took the third position with 25,157 votes.

Owiti James Wamban of Movement for Democracy and Growth) scooped 19,227 while Oscar Omondi Onyango (DAP-K) managed 9,586 votes with Ismael Atudo Otieno (Independent) pulling the tail with 1,550.

In the women representative seat, Dr. Christine Ombaka (ODM) successfully defended her seat with 207,748 votes.

Radio journalist, Sellah Ayimba (MDG) took the second position with 145,506 votes as Akinyi Ogolla (MDP) polled 7,447 votes.

Others were Mildred Atieno Ochieng (Independent) got 6,451, Bethy Aber Dundee (KNC) polled 3,551, Pamela Auma Ongoma (UDA) got 1,854 while Maslister Anyango Oudia of New Kanu managed 1,475.

In their victory speeches, Orengo, Oburu and Dr. Ombaka hailed the voters for having confidence in them and promised to deliver.

Orengo said his tenure as the governor will be rooted on good

