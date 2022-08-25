Orengo swearing in to cost sh.12.5mn

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 25 – The swearing in ceremony of senator James Orengo as the second governor of Siaya will cost the tax payer Sh12.5 million, county secretary Joseph Ogutu has said.
According to Ogutu who co- chairs the assumption of office of the governor committee together with the area county commissioner Jim Njoka, arrangements for the event were complete.
He described the budget as modest, given the magnitude of the event that takes place tomorrow, Thursday August 25.
Briefing the media on the preparations, Ogutu said that the event will be held at the Kenya medical training college grounds and will be presided over by lady justice Jackie Kamau who will be assisted by magistrate Margaret Onditi.
Siaya county commissioner, Jim Njoka said all was set for the event, assuring both the locals and visitors of maximum security.
Orengo, who vied on an Orange democratic movement ticket, floored former Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo by garnering 220,349 votes against 147,558 votes.
There has been hue and cry over the amount that county governments sought to host swearing in ceremonies, with the office of the controller of budget lamenting that whereas some counties had sought to spend as little as sh. 250,000/=, some counties had budgeted for more than sh. 20 million.
SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 25 – The swearing in ceremony of senator James Orengo as the second governor of Siaya will cost the tax payer Sh12.5 million, county secretary Joseph Ogutu has said.
Popular
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
More on Capital News
Kenya
NAIROI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Newly elected Members of Parliament are set to undergo an orientation of Parliament ahead of the reopening of the...
Kenya
High Court strikes out 2 suits challenging Supreme Court powers to declare presidential poll winner during vote retallying
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The High Court in Milimani Nairobi has struck out two petitions filed by South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro and...
Kenya
KISII, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kisii Governor-elect Simba Arati has slashed the Sh57 million budget for the assumption of office exercise set to take...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni now claims that there was massive voter rigging in the Mt Kenya region during...
Kenya
KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Aug 24 – The High Court in Kakamega has freed Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa on a Sh10 million bond in a case...
Top stories
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 24 – The electoral commission, IEBC says Azimio Presidential candidate Raila Odinga is out of order in urging its Chairman Wafula...
Kenya
NYERI, Kenya, Aug 24 – An autopsy conducted on the body of Gichugu Retuning Officer Geoffrey Gitobu showed that he died following a blood...
Kenya
NYERI, Kenya, Aug 24 – An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official attached to Kieni constituency in Nyeri county was Wednesday charged before...