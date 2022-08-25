Connect with us

James Orengo. /FILE

Kenya

Orengo swearing in to cost sh.12.5mn

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 25 – The swearing in ceremony of senator James Orengo as the second governor of Siaya will cost the tax payer Sh12.5 million, county secretary Joseph Ogutu has said.

According to Ogutu who co- chairs the assumption of office of the governor committee together with the area county commissioner Jim Njoka, arrangements for the event were complete.

He described the budget as modest, given the magnitude of the event that takes place tomorrow, Thursday August 25.

Briefing the media on the preparations, Ogutu said that the event will be held at the Kenya medical training college grounds and will be presided over by lady justice Jackie Kamau who will be assisted by magistrate Margaret Onditi.

Siaya county commissioner, Jim Njoka said all was set for the event, assuring both the locals and visitors of maximum security.

Orengo, who vied on an Orange democratic movement ticket, floored former Rarieda MP, Nicholas Gumbo by garnering 220,349 votes against 147,558 votes.

There has been hue and cry over the amount that county governments sought to host swearing in ceremonies, with the office of the controller of budget lamenting that whereas some counties had sought to spend as little as sh. 250,000/=, some counties had budgeted for more than sh. 20 million.

