Orengo says Kenya cannot tolerate underhand deals that undermine electoral process

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 25 – Siaya Governor James Orengo says the country can no longer tolerate what he terms as underhand deals that undermine the electoral process.

Speaking during his swearing in ceremony, Orengo lamented how it was easy for Kenyans to count Sh1 trillion in a day but were unable to do the same or just 14 million votes.

“Why must people take part in the voting exercise when a simple process of counting the vote cannot be done effectively?” he posed.

Orengo said in a country like Brazil, the citizens go to the polls and get the results within a day and wondered why the same could not be replicated here in Kenya.

The Governor accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati of incompetence and urged Kenyans to stay calm, adding that he was confident that the Supreme court will deliver a positive judgement.

Orengo is one of the lead attorneys for Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

He is a seasoned politician associated with the struggle for democracy, dubbed ‘the second liberation’, was sworn into the office by lady justice Jackie Kamau at the Siaya Kenya Medical training College grounds shortly after 11.00 am.

In his maiden speech, Orengo pledged to do all his best to improve lives of Siaya residents, adding that the priviledge bestowed on him and his deputy, William Oduol was an opportunity to give devolution a meaning in Siaya county.

Thursday’s swearing in was attended by all Siaya Members of Parliament – Elect, among them David Ochieng (Ugenya), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda(Bondo), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), women representative Dr. Christine Ombaka and senator elect, dr. Oburu Odinga.



Also in attendance was the outgoing governor, Cornel Rasanga, his deputy, James Okumbe and Siaya county commissioner, Jim Njoka among others.