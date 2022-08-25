Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Lady Justice Jackie Kamau presides over the swearing-in ceremony of Siaya Governor James Orengo at Kenya Medical Training College, Siaya Campus. /JUDICIARY

Kenya

Orengo says Kenya cannot tolerate underhand deals that undermine electoral process

Published

SIAYA, Kenya, Aug 25 – Siaya Governor James Orengo says the country can no longer tolerate what he terms as underhand deals that undermine the electoral process.

Speaking during his swearing in ceremony, Orengo lamented how it was easy for Kenyans to count Sh1 trillion in a day but were unable to do the same or just 14 million votes.

“Why must people take part in the voting exercise when a simple process of counting the vote cannot be done effectively?” he posed.

Orengo said in a country like Brazil, the citizens go to the polls and get the results within a day and wondered why the same could not be replicated here in Kenya.

The Governor accused the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman, Wafula Chebukati of incompetence and urged Kenyans to stay calm, adding that he was confident that the Supreme court will deliver a positive judgement.

Orengo is one of the lead attorneys for Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

He is a seasoned politician associated with the struggle for democracy, dubbed ‘the second liberation’, was sworn into the office by lady justice Jackie Kamau at the Siaya Kenya Medical training College grounds shortly after 11.00 am.

In his maiden speech, Orengo pledged to do all his best to improve lives of Siaya residents, adding that the priviledge bestowed on him and his deputy, William Oduol was an opportunity to give devolution a meaning in Siaya county.

Thursday’s swearing in was attended by all Siaya Members of Parliament – Elect, among them David Ochieng (Ugenya), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Gideon Ochanda(Bondo), Otiende Amollo (Rarieda), women representative Dr. Christine Ombaka and senator elect, dr. Oburu Odinga.

Also in attendance was the outgoing governor, Cornel Rasanga, his deputy, James Okumbe and Siaya county commissioner, Jim Njoka among others.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wambora conspicuously absent during Cecily Mbarire Swearing in as Embu Governor

EMBU, Kenya, Aug 25 – Newly elected and first woman Governor of Embu Cecily Mbarire was on Thursday sworn in alongside her Deputy Kinyua...

17 mins ago

Top stories

Gachagua to Raila: Prepare for humiliating defeat if we repeat elections

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Deputy President-elect Rigathi Gachagua has asked Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga to brace himself for a humiliating defeat...

54 mins ago

Top stories

Karua witnesses swearing in of Gladys Wanga as Homa Bay Governor

HOMABAY, Kenya, Aug 25 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya running mate Martha Karua on Thursday witnessed the swearing in of Gladys Wanga...

3 hours ago

County News

NMS ready to hand over from next week as Badi says all tasks complete

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi says the entity will start handing over 14 functions back to the county...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Let us now make Nairobi work, Governor Sakaja says as he assumes office

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has said that it is now time to make Nairobi work after being sworn in...

4 hours ago

Top stories

Kiambu’s new Governor Kimani Wamatangi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – Kimani Wamatangi has officially taken over as the new Governor of Kiambu County following the August 9 elections. Wamatangi...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Achani takes over from Mvurya as Kwale Governor

KWALE, Kenya, Aug 25 – Fatuma Achani was on Thursday sworn in as the Kwale governor. Achani is the first female coastal Governor and...

4 hours ago

County News

Sakaja takes oath as Nairobi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Johnson Arthur Sakaja has taken oath of office as the new Nairobi Governor, effectively taking over from Anne Kananu...

5 hours ago