Bungoma Senator-elect Okiya Omtatah. /JUDICIARY

Supreme Court

Omtatah uses PowerPoint presentation to prove 50pc+1 threshold not achieved by Raila, Ruto

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 31- The sixth petitioner in the presidential petition Activist Okiya Omtatah has used PowerPoint presentation to prove that neither Raila Odinga nor William Ruto attained the 50 percent plus 1 threshold, required for one to be declared President Elect.

According to Omtatah, votes accredited to each of the four candidates are fictitious, do not add up and cannot count adding that figures in Form 34C are cooked.

Omtatah told the court that the results were worked backwards to achieve a desired outcome.

“IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that 14, 213,137 total votes were cast for all presidential candidates. The values and percentages attributed to all presidential candidates are fictitious,” Omtatah submitted.

“When you round off percentages, you kill voters and introduce new voters.No candidate acquired the 50%+1vote threshold,” he added.

The Busia Senator-elect also told the court that Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) KIEMS kits kept transmitting election results a day after the elections had ended, dumping 508,647 ghost votes that carried William Ruto past the 50%+1 mark. 

“KIEMS kit transmitting data 23 hours after elections is something that is difficult to comprehend,” he stated. 

He further submitted that going forward the country must work towards a digital election and move away from paper elections, which he said allow human interference and sometimes without trace.

In his final remarks Omtatah argued that the just concluded presidential election does not meet the threshold in the constitution at all.

