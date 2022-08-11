Connect with us

Peter Mwalimu Orero. /COURTESY

August Elections

ODM’s Peter Orero wins in Kibra as Imran Okoth loses MP seat

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11 – Peter Orero who was the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate for the Kibra parliamentary seat has won the seat with 33,008 votes.

McDonald Mariga who vied on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket came in second with 20,049 votes while Imran Okoth who was vying as independent came third with 18,901 votes.

Okoth who is the incumbent lost in the ODM primaries and vied as an independent.

He also turned down ODM Party leader Raila Odinga’s request to step down in favor of the ODM candidate.

Odinga had also assured Okoth of a job.

