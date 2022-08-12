Nzioka Waita concedes after losing to Wavinya Ndeti in Machakos Governor’s race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 11- Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has conceded defeat after losing the Machakos Governor’s race to Wavinya Ndeti.

Wavinya who was vying on a Wiper party ticket is leading so far in the provisional results tallied by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

In his concession speech, Waita says although there were some irregularities during the election, it was clear there was already winners and he was not one of them.

“It is only fair to say that there is a winner and a loser and we are not the winners. I want to take this opportunity to wish the winners the best, because they must act in the best interest of the people of Machakos” Waita told journalists on realising that Wavinya was way ahead in the tallying.

He, however, stated that he will rely on legal advice on any further action after alleging vote fraud on Thursday.

“In the polling stations the referee was aware that Presiding Officers allowed our competitors twice our agents inside the tallying centres and in many cases in Mavoko particularly our agents were thrown out. If we are able to compile significant evidence, we will leave the next step to the advice our lawyers will give us,” he said.