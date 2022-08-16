Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Kondele. /COURTESY

Kenya

Nyong’o urges Kisumu residents to suspend demonstrations, wait for way forward from Azimio

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Aug 16 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o has asked Kisumu residents to suspend their ongoing demonstrations and remain peaceful as Azimio leadership gives the way forward.

Nyong’o through a statement issued Tuesday morning told the residents to remain peaceful even if the announcement of William Ruto as the President elect is contested.

“Kindly suspend any form of demonstration and destruction of property as we prepare to inform you of the next course of action,” he urged.

Nyong’o further appealed to the residents to have faith in the Azimio leadership as they work towards ensuring that their candidate gets justice.

“I wish to assure our people that the Azimio leadership is working with speed to ensure that justice is done to our presidential candidate Raila Odinga,” he stated.

On Tuesday, police kept guard in Kondele as businesses remained shut.

John Ochieng, a matatu tout, told Capital News that they are waiting to hear from Odinga, so that they can resume work.

“We can’t go to work, everybody is on standby to hear from Raila,” he stated.

Roads within Kisumu city remained littered with stones and bonfires burning by the roadsides.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A few shops were destroyed Monday night as police battled youths who were protesting the election outcome.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Whitman downplays US travel advisory on Kisumu, says it is routine

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 7 – United States Ambassador to Kenya Margaret Meg Whitman has downplayed a recent travel advisory on Kisumu, saying “it was...

August 7, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Violence giving Kisumu a bad name: Ranguma

Ranguma, who spoke during an engagement with the media fraternity in Kisumu, said the people of Kisumu should not be coerced but rather be...

June 5, 2022

County News

Africities Summit to have long-term economic benefits for Lake Region

KISUMU, Kenya May 6 – Kisumu Governor Ayang Nyong’o says the 9th Africities Summit slated to be held in the lakeside city between May...

May 6, 2022

DEVOLUTION CONFERENCE

Experts urge entrenchment of climate action in law to advance adaptation

WOTE, Kenya, Nov 26 – Climate change experts are rooting for the entrenchment of response mechanisms geared and slowing global warming and promoting adaptation...

November 26, 2021