Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Nyeri IEBC clerk charged with issuing voter with excess ballot papers in Aug poll

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Aug 24 – An Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official attached to Kieni constituency in Nyeri county was Wednesday charged before a Nyeri court with contravening the Election Act by issuing a voter with excess ballot papers during the August 9 general election.

Pamela Wangui who was working as a clerk at Kihuhiro primary school polling station appeared before Nyeri Senior Principal Magistrate James Macharia where she was accused of breaching her official duties by giving John Maina a voter, five stamped presidential ballot papers and extra parliamentary ballot papers to vote.

Maina, who also appeared at the court alongside the IEBC clerk, faced a count of being in possession of stamped ballot papers at the polling booth, without authority.

The court heard that the duo were arrested after the presiding officer raised an alarm after noticing that there was a voter who overstayed at the polling booth.

They were arrested and taken to Endarasha police station where they were released on a police cash bail of Sh15,000.

Lawyer Loise Wamaitha representing the suspects requested the court to release them on a reasonable cash bail.

“The suspects are not flight risks since they reside in Endarasha ward where they allegedly committed the offence,” she said.

They were released on a cash bail of Sh100,000 each.

The case is set to resume on September 12.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Raila to Ida: Happy Birthday my love

NAIROBI Kenya August 24- Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, wished his wife Ida Betty Odinga a happy birthday in a...

7 mins ago

Kenya

IEBC presents statutory forms used in the presidential election ahead of status conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday presented all the statutory forms in the August 9 presidential...

51 mins ago

Kenya

Raila wants Chebukati out of Mombasa, Kakamega by-elections

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 24 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission...

1 hour ago

Kenya

IEBC to file responses to presidential petitions at 2pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to file its responses to the various presidential petitions at...

2 hours ago

Kenya

CS Magoha rules out extension of school calendar

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has ruled out an extension of the school calendar amid pressure from education sector...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kimilili MP-elect Didmus Barasa charged with murder of Opponent’s aide

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kimilili Member of Parliament-elect Didmus Barasa has pleaded not guilty to murdering his opponent’s aide on election day earlier...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyans taking UK to EU court over colonial-era abuses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Kenyans forced off their land by British settlers during colonial rule are taking their case against the UK to...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Requiem mass for IEBC Returning Officer Daniel Musyoka set for tomorrow

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will hold a requiem mass Thursday, to mourn Embakasi East Returning Officer the...

5 hours ago