IEBC ICT Commissioner Justus Nyang'aya. /COURTESY

Kenya

Nyang’aya reveals foreigner, 3 IEBC staff intercepted Forms 34A, changed results

EDITORIAL DESK

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 27 – A commissioner at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Justus Nyang’aya has revealed that a foreigner and three employees of the electoral body intercepted forms 34A and uploaded changed results onto the server during the just concluded general election.

In his affidavit in reply to the presidential petition filed by Raila Odinga challenging President-elect William Ruto’s victory, Nyang’aya indicated that these individuals accessed the server at various times and at night under circumstances that could not be explained.

Nyang’aya stated that “a foreigner by the name Gudino Omor was able to access the commission’s server using ID ‘O’ and to pull down results that had been uploaded from the polling stations and to later upload fresh results.”

More to follow…..

