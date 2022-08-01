Connect with us

A file photo of a road accident in Kenya.

County News

NTSA partners with CFAO motors ON road safety for school children

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has partnered with CFAO Motors to implement a road safety awareness campaign for school going children.

The campaign dubbed ‘Get Home Safe’ will be used by traffic marshals to assist the school-going children to cross the busy Jogoo road which is considered a high-risk area for road accidents.

Speaking during the launch of the campaign at St. Anne’s Primary School, Jogoo road, CFAO Motors Managing Director Arvinder Reel said, the organization is committed to supporting road safety initiatives through partnerships with key stakeholders.

“Across our operations, we promote a safety-first mindset – Anzen First -, and we are committed to supporting road safety initiatives through partnerships with key stakeholders and this campaign is one avenue to show our commitment towards promoting road safety across the country,” he said.

The ‘Get Home Safe’ campaign was launched in response to public outcry following increased accidents occasioned by dangerous driving at times including near education institutions.

More than 4,000 people die in road acidents annualy in Kenya, according to latest government statistics.  

