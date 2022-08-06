Connect with us

March 7, 2022 | DP William Ruto engages Kenyans living in the United Kingdom/DPPS

August Elections

No thanks! Ruto tells Raila over ‘handshake’ offer

August Elections

I have seen Caanan, the land of milk and honey, the land of no woman no cry – Raila

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga says Canaan is in sight as he made his...

52 mins ago

HANDSHAKE

Raila says ready to shake hands with Ruto should he win or not

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga says he is ready to shake hands with his...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Kalonzo lauds court ruling on IEBC manual register

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has lauded the court for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use the...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Raila, Karua arrive at Kasarani Stadium for final rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has arrived at Kasarani Stadium to make a final...

3 hours ago

August Elections

Thousands throng Nyayo, Kasarani Stadia ahead of Ruto, Raila mega rallies

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – As curtains close on political campaigns in Kenya, frontrunners in the presidential elections are leaving no stone unturned in...

5 hours ago

August Elections

IPOA to dispatch 250 monitors to scrutinize police conduct during election

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) says it has dispatched 250 monitors across the country to scrutinize police conduct...

5 hours ago

August Elections

Be deliberate with your vote: Ruto to Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged all Kenyans to come out in large numbers on Tuesday next week and...

7 hours ago

August Elections

See you on the other side after Tuesday, Ruto tells Kenyans

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Coaliton Party will be victorious in Tuesday’s election....

7 hours ago