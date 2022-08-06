August Elections
No thanks! Ruto tells Raila over ‘handshake’ offer
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga says Canaan is in sight as he made his...
HANDSHAKE
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga says he is ready to shake hands with his...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has lauded the court for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to use the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga has arrived at Kasarani Stadium to make a final...
NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 6 – As curtains close on political campaigns in Kenya, frontrunners in the presidential elections are leaving no stone unturned in...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) says it has dispatched 250 monitors across the country to scrutinize police conduct...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged all Kenyans to come out in large numbers on Tuesday next week and...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – Deputy President William Ruto has exuded confidence that the Kenya Kwanza Coaliton Party will be victorious in Tuesday’s election....