Makau Mutua Slams Ruto For Wooing Azimio Leaders To Kenya Kwanza

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 19 – Azimio La Umoja – One Kenya has castigated the move by president elect William Ruto to woo leaders into his Kenya Kwanza Alliance saying it is an act of impunity and disregard of the rule of law.

The coalition’s Campaign Secretariat spokesperson Makau Mutua argued that the leaders who have purportedly defected to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance from their coalition should know they are legally bound to Azimio. “Mr. Ruto should know that it is illegal for him, or others, to induce members to purport to leave Azimio. No member of Azimio has legally invoked the process of leaving the coalition,” Mutua said. Mutua alleged that Ruto was engaged in political corruption and ignorance of the law by deliberately working to defeat the independence of the legislature by wooing some of the leaders elected as Independents and on the Azimio Coalition to defect to his side. “Ruto preaches water but drinks wine. He ought to know democracy requires vibrant pluralism in which different political parties compete on issues. Attempts to cannibalize Azimio by corrupting its members will not succeed,” he said. Azimio La Umoja alluded that Ruto was in a deliberate attempt to interfere with democracy and take back the nation to the old days of KANU dictatorship by seeking to muzzle the independence of the legislature. “He needs to stop engaging in the culture of political corruption. We know he wants to create propaganda to give the impression that he is the inevitable victor,” Mutua noted. The Raila Odinga led coalition insisted that they will emerge victorious once they lodge a presidential petition at the Supreme Court to invalidate the declaration by IEBC that Ruto is the 5president of the Republic of Kenya. “The court will be the final arbiter on who won this election, and we are confident that we won it. Why has Mr. Ruto panicked and resorted to illegal and corrupt conduct in violation of the law?” Mutua said.