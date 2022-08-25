Connect with us

NMS Director-General Mohamed Badi.

County News

NMS ready to hand over from next week as Badi says all tasks complete

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Nairobi Metropolitian Services Director-General Mohammed Badi says the entity will start handing over 14 functions back to the county government from next week.

Speaking when he witnessed the swearing-in of the new Governor of Nairobi Johnson Sakaja, Major-General Badi affirmed that the agency has completed the tasks it was mandated to do.

“I am happy to announce that NMS has completed its task and we are now ready to hand over to the County Government next week,” he said.

He pledged support to the incoming Governor who took over from Anne Kananu.

The NMS boss urged Sakaja to carry on with ongoing projects which were being undertaken by the agency.

The deed of transfer was signed on February 25, 2020, by then Governor Mike Sonko and then Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, with the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

